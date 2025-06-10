Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.19 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

