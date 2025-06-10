Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 86,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PREF opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

