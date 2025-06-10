Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 35,651 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RPG opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

