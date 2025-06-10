City Holding Co. Sells 341 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $132,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

