Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

