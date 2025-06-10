Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $322.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.48.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.