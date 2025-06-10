City Holding Co. Purchases 265 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

City Holding Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 146,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

