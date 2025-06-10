Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 7,179 Shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCA opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $51.02.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

