70,329 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

