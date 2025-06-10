SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys 5,765 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 374.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

