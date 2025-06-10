SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

