Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 0.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

