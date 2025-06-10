Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,398 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 4.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

