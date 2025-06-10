Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Takes $66,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,055 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after buying an additional 1,195,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in APA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,500,000 after acquiring an additional 929,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,540,000 after acquiring an additional 894,574 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

APA stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

