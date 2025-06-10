SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2,990.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,573,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $321,488,000 after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,226.90. This trade represents a 95.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,443,250. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,717 shares of company stock worth $42,980,101 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $256.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.54. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

