First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Linde Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $472.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.54 and a 200 day moving average of $448.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

