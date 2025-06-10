Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,531,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,990,000 after buying an additional 1,159,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 700,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,506 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 660,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 608,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

