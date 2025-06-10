SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,423,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,028,000 after purchasing an additional 154,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,421,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,376,000 after purchasing an additional 172,020 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 495,422 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,560,000 after buying an additional 1,739,268 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DFUS opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

