Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% in the first quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

