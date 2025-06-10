SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 5,988 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 2.5% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 233,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of HRL opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

