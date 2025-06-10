SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

