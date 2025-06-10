7,856 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 299,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,128,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,505,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

