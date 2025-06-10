Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $5,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,696 shares in the company, valued at $413,555,306.40. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,770 shares of company stock worth $32,036,638. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

