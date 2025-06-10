Best Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – June 7th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and WEX are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to offer or enhance financial services—such as digital payments, online lending, robo-advisors and blockchain solutions. These companies aim to streamline traditional banking, investment and insurance processes through software, mobile apps and data analytics. Investors buy fintech stocks to gain exposure to innovation and disruption in the financial services industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $99.35 on Friday, reaching $2,482.39. The stock had a trading volume of 713,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,061.53.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,478,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47.

