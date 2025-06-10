iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF accounts for 8.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 2.15% of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.