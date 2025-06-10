Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,126.25 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,648.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

