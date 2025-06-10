Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 9,200 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7%

CAH stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

