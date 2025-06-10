Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.06 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,873.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,935,000 after buying an additional 1,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after buying an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,082,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.07.

FERG opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

