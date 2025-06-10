Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after acquiring an additional 142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $312,607,000 after acquiring an additional 329,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

SE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

