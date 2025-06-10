Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,430 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,941 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,943 shares during the period. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,595,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $112.90.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
