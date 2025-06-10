Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

CTSH stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.