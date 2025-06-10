West Paces Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.