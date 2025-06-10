Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 28,000 CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.10% of CSG Systems International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGS. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $271.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

