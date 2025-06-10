Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,100 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,235,000 after acquiring an additional 197,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,369,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

