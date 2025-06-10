Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 5,100 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4,285.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $473.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.78 and a 200 day moving average of $440.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

