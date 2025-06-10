Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on June 27th

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 10.0% increase from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BDL opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.68. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Flanigan’s Enterprises

In other news, insider August Bucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $122,958. This trade represents a 76.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Flanigan II bought 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $277,766.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 980,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,885,500.70. This trade represents a 1.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.79% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

