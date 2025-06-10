Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

