Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.1%

KMI opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.