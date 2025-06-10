Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 5,653 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.04. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $353.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Brokerage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

