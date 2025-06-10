Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,859,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 251,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

