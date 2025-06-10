Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.