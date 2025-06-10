Paragon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $365.20 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $363.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

