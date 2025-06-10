Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 100.0% increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ORCH stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80. Orchard Funding Group has a twelve month low of GBX 16.75 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.17 ($0.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.12. The stock has a market cap of £11.10 million, a P/E ratio of 742.86 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Funding Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.