Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

FNV opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 118.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 800.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $241,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

