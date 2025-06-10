Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1%
FNV opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $179.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 118.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 800.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $241,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
