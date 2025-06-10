Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
