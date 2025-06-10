Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 12.0% increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Napco Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $58.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

