Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NCZ stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.