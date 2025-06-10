Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

