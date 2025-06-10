Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

