Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ZTR opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
