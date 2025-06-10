Space and Time (SXT) Price Reaches $0.0952 on Top Exchanges

Space and Time (SXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Space and Time has a total market capitalization of $133.22 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space and Time token can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Space and Time has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,344.82 or 1.00020246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,155.07 or 0.99846675 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Space and Time Token Profile

Space and Time’s launch date was May 6th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Space and Time’s official message board is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Space and Time’s official website is www.spaceandtime.io. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtimedb.

Space and Time Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.09485352 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $18,439,692.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space and Time should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space and Time using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

