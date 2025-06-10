Comparing Smartkem (SMTK) and Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Smartkem and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smartkem
|$105,000.00
|-$8.50 million
|-0.41
|Smartkem Competitors
|$31.58 billion
|$598.09 million
|-35.79
Smartkem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smartkem. Smartkem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Smartkem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smartkem
|N/A
|-167.89%
|-111.60%
|Smartkem Competitors
|-473.65%
|-80.00%
|-11.21%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Summary
Smartkem peers beat Smartkem on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Smartkem
SmartKem, Inc. engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
